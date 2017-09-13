Despicable Rep. Luis Gutierrez Says War Hero John Kelly’s “Mean”, “Vicious”, Not a General

Hard-left, open borders Democrat Rep. Luis Gutierrez of Illinois responded to Gen. John Kelly [Ret.], after the White House chief of staff dismissed the Chicagoan’s first round of criticisms.

Gutierrez came out today, firing back at Kelly’s response to Gutierrez’s vile insults, saying Kelly, a retired four-star Marine general, is “a politician, OK, not a general.”

“What could be more mean and more vicious than to say ‘you’ve got six months to pack up…and leave the United States’,” Gutierrez said.

“I don’t see [him wearing] a uniform,” Gutierrez told the Washington Post. “He’s a politician who works for Donald Trump.”

No one said they have to pack up and leave yet. If he wants to be angry, he should be angry with Obama for putting through an illegal mandate.

Gutierrez said that the retired officer “did nothing” when Trump impugned Vietnam War veteran Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) last year, saying he preferred soldiers who “weren’t captured.”

Suddenly Gutierrez cares about John McCain?

This back-and-forth began with Gutierrez’s disgusting remarks about the retired General being a “disgrace to the uniform” and a “hypocrite” for siding with “white supremacists” over DACA.

Referencing Gutierrez, Kelly responded by quoting something his mother used to say, “empty barrels make the most noise.” That’s what prompted Gutierrez’s remarks today.

DACA is unconstitutional but Gutierrez could care less about that. Gutierrez, who never served his country and actually works against it, is a dirtbag.

Gutierrez has worked in violation of our laws since he’s been in office. He should be investigated for sedition. Last year, he went around the country teaching illegal aliens how to evade the law. The wretch once called Kate Steinle’s death a “little thing” because to this Marxist, that’s what it is.

In 2015, he praised foreigners coming into the country illegally as victims of an abusive American system.

He also accused judges who blocked the unconstitutional amnesty of being “politicians.”

Listen to his despicable performance with Megyn Kelly in 2015.