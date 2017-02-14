Having Destroyed Flynn, They Left Moves on to Kellyanne Conway

Last week, special counsel to the President, Kellyanne Conway, made an off-handed comment telling people to go buy Ivanka Trump’s clothes. She had no idea it would become an issue, but for the leftists, it was an opportunity. Conway was trying to be supportive of the obviously political attack on Ivanka by companies that carry her clothes.

Kellyanne was responding to Nordstrom dropping the brand (and President Trump‘s tweet about it) and it was a harmless political comment.

The hysterical Democrats immediately jumped on it and said she broke the law.

The Hill is now reporting that the director of the Office of Government Ethics (OGE) says White House counselor Kellyanne Conway misused her official position by hawking Ivanka Trump’s product line on TV and is recommending that the White House discipline her for it.

“Under the present circumstances, there is strong reason to believe that Ms. Conway has violated the Standards of Conduct Act and that disciplinary action is warranted,” OGE director Walter Shaub wrote in a Tuesday letter to White House legal counselor Stefan Passantino.

Shaub asked the White House to respond by Feb. 28 with the results of its investigation and any disciplinary action it may decide to take.

The White House should ignore this partisan hack.

The Office of Government Ethics is supposed to be a nonpartisan government resource that works with government officials to shed conflicts of interest when they enter government.

Over the past few months, Shaub, an Obama appointee, has used the agency’s official Twitter account to troll Trump, and sent a public letter to Senate Democrats (while merely cc-ing the actual leadership of the Senate) calling Trump’s plan to handle his business interests “meaningless.”

The Office of Government Ethics used to be a respected resource.

The Democrats want to topple this administration at all costs.

SNL did a skit this past week that was very disturbing and very sexist. They depicted Kellyanne Conway as an evil whore.