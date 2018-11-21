Details of What Troops Can Do on the Border, Including Use of Force

CBS News‘s David Martin obtained the memo signed by White House chief of staff John Kelly declaring troops may use force — lethal force — to protect federal personnel at the southern border.
However, Secretary of Defense James Mattis insists troops will not be armed with firearms.
The memo states, troops “may perform those military protective activities that the secretary of defense determines are reasonably necessary to ensure the protection of federal personnel, including a show or use of force (including lethal force, where necessary), crowd control, temporary detention, and cursory search.”
“The deployed military personnel shall not, without further direction from you, conduct traditional civilian law enforcement activities, such as arrest, search, and seizure in connection with the enforcement of the laws,” the memo goes on to say.
There are 5700 troops at the border at this time.
NO FIREARMS, THE BORDER IS NOT MILITARIZED
Mattis confirmed the memo but he said: “there has been no call for any lethal force from DHS.” Military police will be armed “with shields, not firearms,” Mattis said, adding that troops “do not have arrest authority.”
Mattis said that if troops do witness someone beating a border patrol agent, they would intervene and hold onto the culprits just long enough — “minutes” — to turn them over to law enforcement. Mattis also said “some of the troops” will be home by Christmas.
IT COULD END UP BEING A PROBLEM
The Posse Comitatus Act prohibits the military from using force to execute the laws. The exception is by express authorization from the Constitution or Congress, not the President.
“If an army unit along the border sees an agent in distress or is informed of one, the general view is that they can probably go to their aid to safeguard themselves or the agent,” George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley told CBS News’ Sara Cook.
“But in terms of the systemic use of the military like we have today, this is far more problematic and runs contrary to statutory and constitutional norms. What the president has done would not normally be viewed as a legitimate use of the military. There have been no reports of agents at risk along the border. The use of the military to law down concertina wire and perform tasks gets dangerously close to law enforcement functions.”
Under these conditions, if they want to storm the border as they have threatened, they will succeed. The illegals are being invited by leftists — Democrats — in this country and they have their backs.
Setting our troops up for failure and only props, the Left is winning, not until mass murder, criminal gang shootings and rape of women will the politicians awaken to a problem with open borders, as Europe is learning.
Judging from this report, John Kelly is not a lawyer and is more wrong than right.
I think, on incomplete analysis, that troops on the border have the right to annihilate people approaching the border with the express or implicit intention of invading. How far you go in implementing this right depends on humane, strategic and tactical considerations.
It’s my impression that legislation in Obama’s so-called administration eviscerated the posse comitatus act, but this could be wrong, as the legislation was not signed by a President, but rather by a queer communist Quisling pretender to the Office of President. I think , for example, that the Commander in Chief has the right to issue thousands of shotguns and millions of shells to troops and militia with leave to treat objects thrown in their direction as skeet.
America does need a constitutional amendment to eliminate citizenship based solely on birth in the United States and the acquisition of constitutional rights based solely on presence in the United States. This would enable authorities to treat aliens on American soil summarily.
Section One of the 14th Amendment should be amended to read as follows (new and substituted words in brackets, excised words in parentheses):
Amendment XIV Section 1
All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, [whose parents were citizens on the date of such birth,] are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside. No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any (person) [citizen] of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any (person) [citizen] within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.
___________________
The proposal for amendment should make findings and propound suggestions for interpretation, which would not be part of the constitutional text. On request to awlmj.com, I’ll elaborate on suggestions that might be considered.