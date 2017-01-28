This article has been updated to include information about the pre-planning and George Soros involvement.

It Was All Planned

Obama-appointed District Judge Ann Donnelly, an activist, who was recommended for appointment by hack Senator from New York Chuck Schumer, has issued a temporary stay against the Trump ban on immigration from seven nations.

The judge, the paid demonstrators at the airport, and the professional signs lay evidence to the fact that the entire event and the judicial decision were orchestrated beforehand. None of this happened accidentally.

Even the professional, lighted sign, reading “No Ban” was ready-to-go.

Earlier Saturday, gangs of lawyers, including the unAmerican ACLU, gathered in courts and at the JFK airport terminal 4 to enlist the detained refugees from Iraq in a class-action lawsuit to stop the temporary ban.

They came with pro-signs.

Protesters gathered at the terminal with Michael Moore leading the charge.

The detainees were here less than 24 hours and their arrival also appears to be pre-planned at several airports.

George Soros Is Involved

Aaron Klein reported at Breitbart, George Soros-funded pressure groups signed on to the lawsuit.

The Hungarian-born billionaire is a radical open-borders advocate committed to dissolving national boundaries. He has said Communist China’s system of government is superior to our own and that the United States is the number one obstacle to world peace.

In the U.S. he has financed the violent, politically destabilizing Occupy Wall Street and Black Lives Matter movements. He also funds about 56 of the groups that participated in the various women’s marches across America on Jan. 21.

The lawsuit was reportedly filed by groups that have taken in grants from Soros’s two main philanthropies, Open Society Institute (now called Open Society Foundations) and the Foundation to Promote Open Society.

According to a philanthropy database, groups involved in the litigation have received substantial funding from Soros in recent years.

Among them are the National Immigration Law Center ($4.6 million), American Civil Liberties Union and affiliates (at least $35.5 million), and the International Refugee Assistance Project (formerly Iraqi Refugee Assistance Project) at the Urban Justice Center ($621,000 to the UJC).

Three years ago, Klein observes, the New York Times noted that “immigrant rights groups” underwritten by Soros influenced President Obama’s immigration policies.

Trump is trying to undo Obama’s policies, policies written by George Soros himself.

The Stay

The refugees hold visas but Trump put a halt on immigration from certain countries which caused them to be detained.

The federal judge, who legislates from the bench, granted an emergency stay Saturday night for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries banned by Trump’s executive order who are already here or are in transit.

It temporarily stops President Trump’s executive order banning immigration from these terror nations, according to CNN.

Lawyers for two Iraqis with ties to the U.S. military who had been granted visas to enter the United States have filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump and the U.S. government after they were detained when they arrived in New York Friday.

Far-left Vox reports:

Judge Donnelly announced during an emergency hearing Saturday night that she was granting a stay that would prevent the government from deporting immigrants currently detained in airports around the country.

The stay does not strike down the full executive order. It does not allow people to come to the US who are currently abroad. What it does is “preserve the status quo” for people who came to the US in the immediate aftermath of the executive order, after having been granted visas allowing them to legally come to the US (before the order was signed).

Ultimate Goal Is to Dilute the President’s Orders, Create Chaos

It’s a class-action lawsuit and these refugees are the conduit by which the left hopes to end Trump’s policies or dilute them. They won’t get very far but they will create – they hope – bad press for Trump and sympathy for the “poor refugees”.

The refugees, Hameed Khalid Darweesh and Haider Sameer Abdulkaleq Alshawi, had been released by Saturday night. But lawyers for other detained travelers said in a court filing that “dozens and dozens” of individuals remained held at JFK.

The ACLU, one of the groups representing the detained travelers, were in federal court Saturday night arguing for a nationwide stay that would block the deportation of all people stranded in US airports under what the group called “President Trump’s new Muslim ban.”

Trump’s order, signed Friday, bars travel from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Iraq, to the US for 90 days. It also suspends the US Refugee Admissions Program for 120 days until it is reinstated “only for nationals of countries for whom” members of Trump’s Cabinet deem can be properly vetted.

Darweesh will be allowed into the US due to provisions in Trump’s order that allow the State and Homeland Security departments to admit individuals into the US on a case-by-case base for certain reasons, including when the person is already in transit and it would cause undue hardship and would not pose a threat to the security of the US. He had a special immigrant visa.

The President, Congress Have the Power, Not Activist Judges

Lawnewz reviewed another lawsuit to be filed Monday by the Council on American-Islamic Relations, a terror-tied organization, and determined they will lose.

The Constitution gives Congress and the President exclusive, plenary control over immigration. This is how both Carter and Obama could single out various states or beliefs to exclude migrants on that basis, as both did, lawnewz stated.

The Supreme Court of the United States, “without exception”, called this power “plenary,” empowering the Presidential prerogative as expressly delegated by Congress, with the right to “make rules for the admission of aliens.”

That same principle should hold true in the case of those detained at airports throughout the country.

The media and the newspapers are already relating stories of desperate refugees and refugee children writing letters to Donald Trump asking for pity. They will pull out all the stops.

President Trump’s special advisor Kellyanne Conway said that the people who are opposed need to get used to it.

Get used to it. @POTUS is a man of action and impact.

Promises made, promises kept.

Shock to the system.

And he’s just getting started https://t.co/AoUsZWClXt — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) January 28, 2017