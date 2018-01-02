Devin Nunes Expands House Investigation to Probe the FBI, DoJ, Use of Dossier

Devin Nunes has expanded the House Intelligence probe to include an investigation of the Justice Department, the FBI and their use of the dossier in the Russia-Trump collusion case which even Rep. Adam Schiff now admits is short of facts.
The Washington Times reports that Rep. Nunes is accusing the FBI and DoJ of “a pattern of behavior that can no longer be tolerated.” He charges that Justice claimed it possesses no documents related to the infamous Trump dossier, then, under pressure, produced “numerous” such papers.
Schiff is protesting the expansion and trying to stretch out the Russia-Trump collusion probe although there is no evidence and the case is likely to end early this year.
Rep. DeSantis explained to Greg Jarrett last week that Congress has to finally use its power in this case because of the stonewalling, the obstruction, and the failure to comply with subpoenas.
