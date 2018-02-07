Devin Nunes Reacts to Explosive Unredacted Grassley Criminal Referral

Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Devin Nunes reacted to the bombshell unredacted Grassley-Graham criminal referral of Christopher Steele who appears to have lied under oath. The Grassley memo did three things: it showed the DNC and Clinton campaign funded the dossier; Steele was a bad and compromised source: and known conflicts of interest and anti-Trump bias were present at the highest levels of the DOJ/FBI, and more.

DEVIN NUNES REACTION

He feels there is “vindication” for the committee of what they’re dealt with for days. The chairman said the MSM has been saying all week that the [garbage] dossier had nothing to do with the FISA warrant. The MSM continues to ignore the story.

Rep. Nunes was not concerned about the hits he took from the media because he knew he had the “story nailed”. The Republicans on the committee were confident.

Nunes was even called a Russian agent by MSM as he got closer and closer to the truth. Laura Ingraham played a clip of a reporter calling him a Russian agent. What scares Nunes is “people actually watch that and believe it.”

Ironically, Republicans begged the Obama administration to do something about the Russia interference and were ignored.

The MSM wants Donald Trump removed at all costs by any means necessary. He added that he himself couldn’t believe it “was that crazy” but it was.

The Chairman will try to bring back Jim Comey and others to explain their actions after they finish the memo of the State Department involvement in the dossier. The Obama State Department was passing information to “some very strange places,” he said.