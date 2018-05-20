Devin Nunes, Trey Gowdy Refuse a Second “Productive” Meeting

Devin Nunes and Trey Gowdy did not attend a second meeting with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. They are sure it would be just as “productive” as the last one with no documents being handed over. There were also concerns that Nunes was being set up to make it look like he was the one who leaked the spy’s name.

Senior DOJ Official:

Earlier in the week (Tuesday), we offered Chairmen Nunes and Gowdy a meeting for Friday morning with the Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, FBI Director Chris Wray, and senior Intelligence Community staff. They have not responded to our invite. @FoxNews — Jake Gibson (@JakeBGibson) May 17, 2018

We know one of the spies or the only spy was Professor Stefan Halper. Rosenstein and former FBI director Jim Comey have been telling the world that they were afraid the Republicans were going to leak his name and endanger his life and the nation’s security.

The Washington Post, the New York Times and, today, NBC News revealed the spy or informant oe whatever they call him these days. It’s Professor Halper.

NBC News’ Ken Dilanian: “The [retired] professor who met with both [Carter] Page and [George] Papadopoulos [and referred to by the N.Y. Times and WashPost as an FBI informant] is Stefan Halper, a former official in the Nixon, Ford and Reagan administrations who has been a paid consultant to an internal Pentagon think tank known as the Office of Net Assessment, consulting on Russia and China.”

Washington Post painted a picture of him not being a spy. Their story is suspect.

DEVIN NUNES’ INTERVIEW WITH MARIA BARTIROMO

.@DevinNunes: “If anybody’s looking for collusion between the Russians and a political party, all they have to do is figure out if in fact Christopher Steele talked to Russians.” #SundayFutures @MariaBartiromo pic.twitter.com/5V6q20NB2E — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 20, 2018