Devin Nunes was Right Again, Comey Appears to Be Lying

Earlier this month, the House Intelligence Committee revealed that then-FBI director James Comey told lawmakers in March 2017 that bureau agents who questioned then-national security adviser Michael Flynn saw no signs that Flynn was lying.

As it happens, Comey told the Senate Judiciary Committee the same thing. In a letter written by Chairman Senator Grassley, he said that Comey told them agents saw nothing deceptive in Flynn’s “demeanor or tone”.

Thank Byron York at The Washington Examiner for publicizing this information.

In fact, the Senator wrote, Comey “led us to believe…that the Justice Department was unlikely to prosecute [Flynn] for false statements made in that interview.”

Grassley made note of the fact that Comey’s public statements conflict with his statements to the committee.

In other words, he’s lying or very confused. Could Comey just be trying to save his butt?

The senator wants to review the transcript again and he wants special agent Joe Pientka available. Pientka was the agent with Peter Strzok during the Flynn interview.