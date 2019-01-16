DHS et al Respond to Pelosi’s SOTU Disinvite Over Security

Pelosi sent a letter Wednesday to President Trump asking him to postpone his SOTU address slated for Jan. 29 or deliver it in writing due to the government shutdown. Pelosi claimed security issues.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen on Wednesday assured the wench that security will not be a problem.

“The Department of Homeland Security and the US Secret Service are fully prepared to support and secure the State of the Union. We thank the Service for their mission focus and dedication and for all they do each day to secure our homeland,” Nielsen tweeted.

The Department of Homeland Security and the US Secret Service are fully prepared to support and secure the State of the Union. We thank the Service for their mission focus and dedication and for all they do each day to secure our homeland. — Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen (@SecNielsen) January 16, 2019

What do you think of this idea?

Fox News’ John Roberts reported that no one from House leadership reached out to DHS prior to Pelosi’s Wednesday morning publicity stunt.

Colleague John Roberts rpts security officials say no one from Hse Dem ldrshp reached out to them about prep for State of the Union. DHS says USSS is “ready for State of the Union. Described this as a “no fail” mission. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 16, 2019

Pure Hate

The Speaker hates the President so much that she “doesn’t want to hear from him.” Just remember, this isn’t only about Trump. The woman is a Marxist and she hates his agenda and his supporters.

Senior source tells Fox the Speaker does not expect to hear back from the President on her letter, requesting a delay on the State of the Union. From another Democratic source: “She just doesn’t want to hear from him.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 16, 2019

Scalise wants to know specifics about her alleged security concerns.

Scalise on what he wants to hear from Pelosi about the alleged inability to secure the State of the Union speech due to the government shutdown:

Ask her to detail what that security concern is. There is no referral to the Capitol Police — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 16, 2019

This is the letter Pelosi sent:

Today, I wrote to @realDonaldTrump recommending that we delay the State of the Union until after government re-opens, as the @SecretService, the lead federal agency for #SOTU security, faces its 26th day without funding. https://t.co/K2oL8WGvqo pic.twitter.com/g3fIlxDbbK — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 16, 2019

This is the nonsense she spewed this morning when disinviting the President:

The President on Border Security

The President hasn’t responded directly yet, but earlier today, he commented on the issue. He explained that the “radical Democrats are a party of open borders and crime.” He’s right. It’s their constituency.

It is becoming more and more obvious that the Radical Democrats are a Party of open borders and crime. They want nothing to do with the major Humanitarian Crisis on our Southern Border. #2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 16, 2019

He also talked about the walls being built around the world. It’s important to mention that he’s asking for more than a wall. He wants more agents and technology to secure the border.

There are now 77 major or significant Walls built around the world, with 45 countries planning or building Walls. Over 800 miles of Walls have been built in Europe since only 2015. They have all been recognized as close to 100% successful. Stop the crime at our Southern Border! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 16, 2019