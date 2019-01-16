DHS et al Respond to Pelosi’s STOU Disinvite Over Security

S.Noble
Pelosi sent a letter Wednesday to President Trump asking him to postpone his STOU address slated for Jan. 29 or deliver it in writing due to the government shutdown. Pelosi claimed security issues.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen on Wednesday assured the wench that security will not be a problem.

“The Department of Homeland Security and the US Secret Service are fully prepared to support and secure the State of the Union. We thank the Service for their mission focus and dedication and for all they do each day to secure our homeland,” Nielsen tweeted.

Fox News’ John Roberts reported that no one from House leadership reached out to DHS prior to Pelosi’s Wednesday morning publicity stunt.

Pure Hate

The Speaker hates the President so much that she “doesn’t want to hear from him.” Just remember, this isn’t only about Trump. The woman is a Marxist and she hates his agenda and his supporters.

Scalise wants to know specifics about her alleged security concerns.

This is the letter Pelosi sent:

This is the nonsense she spewed this morning when disinviting the President:
The President on Border Security

The President hasn’t responded directly yet, but earlier today, he commented on the issue. He explained that the “radical Democrats are a party of open borders and crime.” He’s right. It’s their constituency.

He also talked about the walls being built around the world. It’s important to mention that he’s asking for more than a wall. He wants more agents and technology to secure the border.

