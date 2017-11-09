DHS Nominee Says We Owe DACA Amnesty, Condemns White Nationalism, Promises No Full Wall

In her confirmation hearing on Wednesday, Kirstjen Nielsen, the nominee to head the Department of Homeland Security, confirmed she is pro-DACA amnesty, opposed to a full border wall, and is opposed to white nationalism. She has in the past led a globalist forum supporting mass migration.

She told everyone what they want to hear.

She confirmed her pro-amnesty views by stating that we have an obligation to legalize illegal aliens who fall under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

“I believe that we must and we owe it to them to find a permanent solution,” she said of passing a DACA amnesty that could potentially lead to a chain migration of 9.9 million to 19 million foreign nationals pouring into the U.S. legally. “It’s no way to expect anyone to live a month or two months at a time,” said Nielsen, even though the DACA work-permits each last for two years.

During her confirmation hearings, Nielson was asked if she condemned white nationalism and [fake] Islamophobia to which she answered an emphatic ‘yes’. Neither she nor the questioner asked about Black Lives Matter or Antifa which are a far greater threat.

Dangerous communist groups are ignored.

The death of Heather Heyer was brought up in terms of her being a victim of white nationalism. No mention was made of the fact that the killer is a paranoid schizophrenic.

She also stated she will not see a full border wall put up “from sea to shining sea”.

“There is no need for a wall from sea to shining sea,” Nielsen told the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, echoing a Kelly quote from earlier this year and his statements that border security would be a tailored approach that includes heavy use of technology.

That was done under President George W. Bush and it didn’t work.

A full wall was a campaign promise made by the President though he has modified his original promise.

According to Breitbart, Nielson authored a pro-mass migration report with a team of globalist entities — executives from multinational corporations and world banks, including Deutsche Bank, all under the aegis of the World Economic Forum.

She also chaired the U.N. group, “Global Agenda Council on Risk & Resilience” in 2016.

The report states, “The key policy issue confronting Europe is not whether to accept forced migrants but rather how to turn the associated challenges into opportunities.” [page 11 of the report] She was the chairperson, who completely bought into and directed the report it produced.

Do you want the U.N., and George Soros, dictating our policies and mandating mass migration?