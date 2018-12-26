DHS Raises Alarms of Growing Mobs of Sick Migrants

We are now being told every time an illegal dies in American custody but not when an illegal kills Americans.

Two Central American children were dragged to the border by their parents and died this past week when they crossed illegally. They didn’t die because Border Patrol didn’t take care of them. The children came in sick. The corrupt media reports it as immigrant children are dying in Border Patrol or ICE’s custody. As much as they can, they play down the real cause and the real problems.

Before the two children died in the past week, no one died. That is a testament to the great — and expensive — medical care they receive at taxpayer expense.

Despite the obvious invasion, Democrats won’t lift a finger to secure the borders. They also don’t care that the people are sick. Many have serious, contagious diseases.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is requesting that the Center for Disease Control (CDC) investigate the cause of the growing number of sick migrants illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, officials revealed to reporters Wednesday morning.

DOZENS OF SICK MIGRANTS ARE SENT TO HOSPITALS DAILY

A DHS official told reporters that “literally dozens” of sick migrants are being transported to hospitals across the border each day. There are growing numbers of children showing illness are present in border patrol custody.

“We’re doing dozens of hospital trips every single day with children that have fevers or manifest other medical conditions,” CBP Commissioner Kevin McAleenan told CBS News Wednesday morning.

An official also told reporters that DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is requesting that Mexican authorities also investigate the living conditions of migrant holding camps across the border to see if that is the source of illness.

DHS officials revealed their concern during a phone call to discuss the plight of an 8-year-old Guatemalan child who died in border patrol custody Monday. The child’s death came just days after DHS also announced the death of a 7-year-old girl who died in mid-December.

DHS officials revealed their concern during a phone call to discuss the plight of the child who just died.

Our politicians don’t care if citizens are put in danger by migrants who are ruining our country. They don’t care if the families and leftist groups are causing this. The leaders of these groups should be arrested.

WATCH THE REPORT OF PEOPLE COMING WITH DEADLY DISEASES

Someone needs to explain to the idiots in the media that it is the fault of Democrats and communists groups.

When illegals travel THOUSANDS of MILES WITH DISEASE, & they arrive in America STILL SICK, & DIE HERE, it’s NOT OUR FAULT @davidcicilline You, buster, need to check your bad attitude before someone slaps the sheet outa you! Just saying for a friend. https://t.co/kOt3H5Db25 — Alston Ingram Jr (@OklahomaAIJ) December 26, 2018