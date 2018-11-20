DHS Reveals the Shocking Numbers of Criminals in the Caravan

In a conference call with reporters, the Department of Homeland Security said there are 500 criminals in the caravan at the Mexican border with San Diego. The caravan now numbers 6,000. Thousands more are on the way.

DHS also stressed the fact that “most of the caravan members are not women and children”. The group is mostly made up of single adult or teen males and the women and children have been pushed to the front of the line in a bid to garner sympathetic media coverage, Fox News reported.

They use them as human shields.

We know that is true from videos and reports by Ami Horowitz, William LaJeunesse, and Sara Carter.

“All legal options are on the table and we have been negotiating with all our partners in Central America with ways to deal with the caravan,” one official said.

U.S. border inspectors are already processing only about 100 asylum claims per day at Tijuana’s main crossing to San Diego, according to the Associated Press. Asylum seekers are registering their names in a tattered notebook managed by migrants themselves that had more than 3,000 names even before the first members of the leading caravan started arriving last week.

Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastélum has referred to the arrivals as “bums and is considering a referendum on whether they should be allowed to stay. Mexicans in Tijuana protesting the new arrivals say many are Maras, gang members and they brought prostitution and drugs with them.

Mexican Nationalists protesting against the migrant caravan are being accused of being part of the “Que Que Que!” It’s an evil organization modeled after the KKK in the U.S. They aren’t of course. It’s just what the left does — demonizes the opposition.

Women and children have been molested on these trips and many children go missing. The leftist groups backing these caravans are evil. They see this as collateral damage and a price to be paid for the ideology.

As we recommended, US intellgence and law enforcement can and did assess that troubling and dangerous elements were embedded inside the #militantcaravan. #DHS said close to 500 criminals. Mexican and CentralAmerican intelligence agencies should also help https://t.co/widbVFEKXv — Walid Phares (@WalidPhares) November 19, 2018