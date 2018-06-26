DHS Staffer Finds Decapitated, Burned Animal Carcass on Porch, Threats Grow

Contributor James Soviero

Violent threats against Homeland Security staffers are increasing. It’s a result of the President’s latest effort to stop the massive influx of illegal aliens pouring into the country.

The department alerted staff that there was a “heightened threat against DHS employees”.

“This assessment is based on specific and credible threats that have been levied against certain DHS employees and a sharp increase in the overall number of general threats against DHS employees,” Claire Grady, acting deputy secretary of Homeland Security, wrote to employees on Saturday.

This is over the zero-tolerance policy which lasted less than two weeks. The Republican liberals and Democrats want open borders and they crushed the policy. Therefore, we are back to open borders.

Around two dozen threat reports were issued in the past few days, primarily against Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, according to the same official.

In one example, a senior DHS official living in Washington. D.C. area found a burnt and decapitated animal on his front porch, according to an official with knowledge of the incident.

In Portland, Oregon, protesters calling themselves Occupy ICE PDX camped out in front of an ICE field office for days, The Oregonian reported.

Last week, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was heckled while eating at a Mexican restaurant in Washington, D.C., by a group calling itself the Metro DC Democratic Socialists of America.

“You’re eating a Mexican dinner as you’re deporting tens of thousands of people separated from their parents,” chanted the protesters.

And last Friday, demonstrators played ProPublica audio of crying children outside her Virginia home while chanting “shame!”

In addition to the protests, thousands of employees have had personal data leaked on social media, the letter to employees said. On Thursday, WikiLeaks published information on more than 9,000 supposed current and former ICE employees, saying it is important for “increasing accountability,” according to The Washington Post.

“People can disagree on policy,” ICE spokeswoman Liz Johnson said in a statement to ABC News, “but it is unconscionable to target our employees and advocate violence against federal law enforcement officers.”

Leftists calling them Nazis and demanding ICE be abolished are going to get these officers killed. The cartels are taking advantage of this opportunity the leftists are handing them on a silver platter.

THE NEXT CIVIL WAR

On Sunday, Rep Steve King [R-IA] tweeted, “America is heading in the direction of another Harpers Ferry. After that comes Ft. Sumter.”

America is heading in the direction of another Harpers Ferry. After that comes Ft. Sumter. https://t.co/5PmwlwcdSQ — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) June 24, 2018

There is a sleeping giant and they are armed. If the leftists keep the violence going, and keep poking the bear, they won’t like the results. Let’s hope the left backs off the threats and harassment. No one wants this.

