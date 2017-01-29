DHS Issues a Statement on Refugees from Terror Nations

Government bureaucrats are no longer in charge. General Kelly, now Secretary Kelly is in charge. DHS issued a statement about the status of refugees in the wee hours of the morning to say nothing has changed.

Government bureaucrats have been pouring so-called refugees into the country at the rate of more than 500 a day since word leaked out of the President’s impending temporary ban, something, by the way, which Barack Obama did himself.

Leftists funded in part by George Soros have created havoc at our nation’s airports since Friday with pre-planned protests and a temporary stay for those refugees already here or in transit.

The President and the Department of Homeland Security have stepped in.

In a statement issued in the early hours of Sunday, the Department said: “President Trump’s Executive Orders remain in place — prohibited travel will remain prohibited, and the U.S. government retains its right to revoke visas at any time if required for national security or public safety.”

It added that the department will “continue to enforce all of President Trump’s Executive Orders in a manner that ensures the safety and security of the American people.

In addition, Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to the White House, told the Associated Press that nothing in the judge’s order “in anyway impedes or prevents the implementation of the president’s executive order which remains in full, complete and total effect.”

The responses came just hours after an Obama-appointed federal Judge Ann Donnelly of the Eastern District of New York granted an emergency stay on parts of the order late Saturday. A side note to this is she was recommended for the judgeship by hack Senator, Chuck Schumer of New York.

Her ruling came in response to a lawsuit brought by the unAmerican ACLU on behalf of two Iraqi refugees who had been detained at New York’s John F. Kennedy airport.

The stay will prevent the government from deporting citizens from the affected countries that had already arrived in the U.S.The ACLU estimated that around 200 people would be affected by the ruling.

For travelers outside of the U.S. however, even those with valid visas, the ruling will not change the restrictions imposed on them by the order. Citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations – Iraq, Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Libya and Yemen will be prohibited from entering the U.S. for 90 days.

Green card holders from any of those countries currently outside of the U.S. will need to report to a local U.S. consulate for “extra vetting,” and admitted or rejected on a case-by-case basis, according to administration officials.Refugees seeking asylum in the U.S.: All refugees will be banned from entering the country for 120 days.

Refugees from Syria will be banned indefinitely. Anyone with U.S. citizenship will not be affected.

Donald Trump’s orders mandate the U.S. follow current law. All are within the law.

Special advisor to the President Kellyanne Conway has a suggestion.

