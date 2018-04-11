Diamond And Silk Are Furious with Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg told the Senate Wednesday that Silicon Valley is an “extremely left-leaning place” and he is concerned about bias which he tries to “root out”. That was in response to Senator Cruz bringing up the many conservatives who are being banned, including Diamond and Silk. Also on Wednesday, Facebook issued a statement to Fox News about the two conservative stars of social media. The statement is blatantly untrue.

The duo reacted on Fox & Friends Wednesday morning and they are angry.

Diamond and Silk, the popular conservative stars of social media, were recently notified by Facebook that “their content and brand are unsafe to the Facebook community”. They added that their decision could not be reversed.

Facebook has placed an algorithm on their page which prevents them from appearing in their friends’ timeline and limits sharing. Basically, it keeps them hidden despite having more than 1.2 million followers.

Facebook Lied

Fox News contacted Facebook and were told that Facebook is reconsidering classifying videos on Diamond and Silk’s page produced by them.

In a statement to Fox News, a Facebook spokesperson said: “We have communicated directly with Diamond and Silk about this issue. The message they received last week was inaccurate and not reflective of the way we communicate with our community and the people who run Pages on our platform. We have provided them with more information about our policies and the tools that are applicable to their Page and look forward to the opportunity to speak with them.”

That was not true. They have not communicated with Diamond and Silk, who are furious about this.