Diamond And Silk Censored by Facebook as “Unsafe to the Community”

In the ultimate and most blatant case of censorship and discrimination yet, the funny team of Diamond And Silk have seen their reach dwindle to nothing on Facebook (FB). For nearly seven months they have sought answers and they finally got one and it’s absurd.

The Diamond And Silk team are funny, pro-Trump, and present an anti-leftist viewpoint. They are never crude or vulgar but their point of view is right-wing. Facebook responded to their numerous queries: “The Policy team has came to the conclusion that your content and your brand has been determined unsafe to the community.”

In addition, FB’s policy team wrote: “This decision is final and it is not appealable in any way.”

This is insane but no surprise. They are doing the same exact thing to everyone who doesn’t spout leftism on FB, including the Sentinel!

At the same time, the disgusting Jimmy Kimmel and the lunatic Daily Kos keep their reach despite their vile viewpoints.

Diamond And Silk wrote:

Diamond And Silk have been corresponding since September 7, 2017, with Facebook (owned by Mark Zuckerberg), about their bias censorship and discrimination against D&S brand page. Finally after several emails, chats, phone calls, appeals, beating around the bush, lies, and giving us the run around, Facebook gave us another bogus reason why Millions of people who have liked and/or followed our page no longer receives notification and why our page, post and video reach was reduced by a very large percentage. Here is the reply from Facebook. Thu, Apr 5, 2018 at 3:40 PM: “The Policy team has came to the conclusion that your content and your brand has been determined unsafe to the community.” Yep, this was FB conclusion after 6 Months, 29 days, 5 hrs, 40 minutes and 43 seconds. Oh and guess what else Facebook said: “This decision is final and it is not appeal-able in any way.” (Note: This is the exact wording that FB emailed to us.)

They have questions for the Zuck:

So our questions to Facebook (Mark Zuckerberg) are:

1. What is unsafe about two Blk-women supporting the President Donald J. Trump?

2. Our FB page has been created since December 2014, when exactly did the content and the brand become unsafe to the community?

3. When you say “community” are you referring to the Millions who liked and followed our page?

4. What content on our page was in violation?

5. If our content and brand was so unsafe to the community, why is the option for us to boost our content and spend money with FB to enhance our brand page still available? Maybe FB should give us a refund since FB censored our reach.

6. Lastly, didn’t FB violate their own policy when FB stopped sending notifications to the Millions of people who liked and followed our brand page?

This is deliberate bias censorship and discrimination. These tactics are unacceptable and we want answers!

~Diamond and Silk

They were on Fox & Friends this morning.