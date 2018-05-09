Dick’s Sporting Goods, Field & Stream Get Another Dose of Reality

O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc., a leading American firearms manufacturer, announced today it will no longer sell its products to Dick’s Sporting Goods, and its subsidiary, Field & Stream, in response to their hiring of gun control lobbyists in April 2018.

Field & Stream will have to change their name to just Stream.

It’s effective immediately. Mossberg will not accept future orders and they are evaluating any contractual agreements they have with them.

“It has come to our attention that Dick’s Sporting Goods recently hired lobbyists on Capitol Hill to promote additional gun control.” said Iver Mossberg, Chief Executive Officer of O.F. Mossberg & Sons. “Make no mistake, Mossberg is a staunch supporter of the U.S. Constitution and our Second Amendment rights, and we fully disagree with Dick’s Sporting Goods’ recent anti-Second Amendment actions.”

Consumers are urged to visit one of the thousands of pro-Second Amendment firearm retailers to make their purchases of Mossberg and Maverick® firearms.

In their release, they describe themselves as leading innovators. “Founded in 1919, O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc. is the oldest family-owned firearms manufacturer in America, and is the largest pump-action shotgun manufacturer in the world.”

This has got to hurt.

