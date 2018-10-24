Didn’t Take Long! Dems Tie Bombs to Coverage of Caravan Mob & Trump

This past week, someone[s] sent a pipe bomb filled with black powder to George Soros’s Bedford home that was likely hand-delivered. Today, suspicious package(s) were sent to The Time Warner Building and early reports [which could be inaccurate] say it was addressed to an MSNBC correspondent and former CIA chief John Brennan. “Suspicious packages” were also sent to the homes of Hillary and Bill Clinton and Barack and Michelle Obama. They were never delivered.

A suspicious package(s) was also sent to Debbie Wassermann-Schultz’s office but it was not necessarily addressed to her. Another was allegedly sent to Eric Holder. The San Diego Union Tribune has been evacuated because of a package outside the building.

THE DEVICES ARE LINKED

Law enforcement officials say at least three of the parcels — those addressed to Clinton, Obama and Soros — had a manila outer packaging and the devices had stamps on them. The devices appear to be working explosives, sources say, but final analysis is pending further testing, NBC News reports. The signature is nearly the same on all three packages and at least two listed the return address as former Democratic National Committee chairman Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

There are crazies on all sides and we don’t know who sent these packages. It sounds like someone from the right but we don’t know. The sender(s) could be a nut on the right or left. There are always the Bernie Sanders nuts or Antifa but the right has their crazies too. The timing is odd to say the least.

Hopefully the lunatic(s) will be caught quickly. That is the important thing here. It’s too reminiscent of the ’60s and ’70s when Bill Ayers et al were blowing up buildings.

THE UNHINGED LEFT TIES IT TO THE CRAVAN MOB AND TRUMP

The left isn’t waiting to find out who is behind it. They are already running with it. Apparently, the President can’t criticize fake news for being fake news.

Crazed Trump-hating reporter Brian Krassenstein is posting unhinged tweets. He tweeted: Trump may not have personally mailed bombs to George Soros, the Obamas and the Clintons but his rhetoric and failure to address these disgusting acts are enabling this filth… and we are the “unhinged angry mobs”?

This is very irresponsible since he is a reporter at The Hill.

Absurd comparisons by Sen. Chris Murphy

Chris Murphy is illogically tying it to the dangerous caravan mob heading for the United States. He tweeted: Which will get more coverage today? The group of peaceful refugees walking to America, or the bombs that are being sent to prominent Democrats?

The Connecticut senator cares so much about the safety of Americans that he has vouched for every member of the caravan in a tweet.

So many on the left are spewing the same garbage. Take this comedian/writer.

When the leftists make comments like Krassenstein’s and Murphy’s, they generate suspicion that the bombs were sent by leftists trying to make the right look bad, especially given the timing. They should hold their fire.

THE CARAVAN HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH THE BOMBS

The caravan mob should not be a matter of right or left. It is about national security and the safety of Americans.

We know that Middle Easterners and Africans are in the caravan mob and DHS has confirmed criminals and gang members are in the caravan.

As far as the suspicious packages are concerned, if someone on the right sent them so close to the election, they are stupid as well as crazy. The same goes for the left.

THE WHITE HOUSE HAS ISSUED A STATEMENT, SECRET SERVICE RESPONDS

