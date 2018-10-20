Diners Shoo Away 4-Man Democrat Mob Berating McConnell & Wife

Video obtained by TMZ from a diner eating at Havana Rumba in Louisville shows a man screaming at Mitch McConnell while he was finishing a meal. The main abuser was also arguing with his wife Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

The outlet reported that four men first confronted McConnell.

“Oh yeh, why don’t you get out of here? Why don’t you leave our entire country,” the main radical screamed at the couple.

The woman who shot the video told TMZ that before she started recording, the main loudmouth slammed his fists down on McConnell’s table, grabbed his doggie bag and threw the food out the door of the restaurant.

As Chao argues with the protester, McConnell can be seen in the video sipping on a drink.

The 4-man Democrat mob was upset about Social Security and health care. The man didn’t like something McConnell said about those programs driving up massive debt. These Democrats are obviously not the brightest bulbs.

OTHER DINERS SHOOED THEM AWAY

Other diners begin yelling at the protester, telling him to “leave him alone” and making shoo-ing gestures, chasing them all away.

These loon Democrats were obviously heeding the advice of Hillary Clinton, Maxine Waters, Cory Booker, Loretta Lynch, and all the other leftist kooks who have taken over the Democrat Party.