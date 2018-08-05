Dinesh D’Souza’s FBI File Was ‘Red-Flagged’ as “Right-Wing Conservative’

Dinesh D’Souza said that Rep Devin Nunes told him what is in his FBI file and it should concern every American.

D’Souza said on C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal” that DeSantis called him after the lawmaker received a redacted version of the FBI file through a congressional inquiry.

“Finally they gave the congressional committee the redacted file, and a congressman who saw that file called me,” D’Souza said. “And he goes, ‘No. 1, your case is a $20,000 violation, but the FBI immediately assigned $100,000 to investigate your case.’ He said that’s extremely abnormal.”

DeSantis had looked into the file because he was concerned the prosecution of D’Souza was politically motivated.

HE WAS ‘RED-FLAGGED’ AS A ‘RIGHT-WING CONSERVATIVE’

D’Souza also said on C-SPAN that his FBI file states “red-flagged, ‘Dinesh is a right-wing conservative.’”

The same Obama administration that targeted conservatives and religious groups appears to have “red-flagged” Dinesh D’Souza as a “right-wing conservative.”

The same FBI that discussed jailing conservatives targeted by the IRS, discussed jailing “right-wing conservative” D’Souza.

This is the FBI who targeted conservatives who backed Governor Walker.

One must keep in mind that the entire fake news mandate to shut down conservatives was launched by Barack Obama.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., has sent a letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray demanding an uncensored copy of the document the bureau used to formally begin its investigation into alleged collusion between Russia and Trump campaign, The Washington Examiner reported.

What caused them such alarm the they felt the need to investigate D’Souza over a minor crime usually not prosecuted? The fact that he’s right-wing and was popular, making an anti-Obama movie might have played a role.

Devin Nunes wants to see the originating document but has had no success getting it.

CONSERVATIVES WERE ON THE FBI LIST

Lest we forget, the Obama FBI listed normal Americans as potential terrorists in official government documents.

That list included:

People who talk about ‘individual liberties’, ‘states’ rights’, ‘defeating Communists’, and making the ‘world a better place’.

People who say ‘colonists sought to free themselves from British rule’, those who believe “the interests of one’s own nation are separate from the interests of other nations or the common interest of all nations”, and anyone who thinks a “political ideology that considers the state to be unnecessary, harmful,or undesirable”.

Intolerance, anti-gay, anti-illegal immigrant, those in the Patriot movement, members of the Family research Council, American Family Association, and Evangelical Christians.

Members of the Border Patrol, members of the Federation for American Immigration Reform, Tennessee Freedom Coalition, Christian Action Network, and anyone opposed to the New World Order.

Those who suspect the plot to form a North American Union.

Anyone engaged in conspiracy theories, opposed to Agenda 21, anyone who fears gun control or weapons confiscation.

Any general ‘right-wing extremist’ or anyone who has patriotic or anti-U.N. bumper stickers.

Too nationalistic or ‘anti-global’. Anyone who is “suspicious of centralized federal authority” or “reverent of individual liberty”.

If you believe your way of life is under attack.

Anti-abortion, rightwing extremist, or returning veterans.

Those that “believe in the right to bear arms” or are fearful of “Communist regimes”.

Anyone who supported former presidential candidates Ron Paul, Chuck Baldwin and Bob Barr was suspect.

If you put up the Gadsden flag anywhere, you were on the list.

READ THE MATERIAL

