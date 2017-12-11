Diplomatic GOP Congressman Calls Pelosi “Almost Unhinged”

Nancy Pelosi continues to bash President Trump with mindless ad hominem attacks that some would say are better applied to her. The tax bill in particular has Pelosi and most Democrats worried because it could make Republicans look good if it brings a vastly improved economy.

She was quoted by the New York Times this week in an article titled, Trump Was Unprepared for the Presidency, as saying, “At first there was a thread of there being an imposter that may have been in his mind…the biggest problem, the thing people need to understand that he was utterly unprepared for this. It would be like you or me going into a room and being asked to perform brain surgery. When you have a lack of knowledge as great as his, it can be bewildering.”

GOP Senator Barrasso, an actual physician, denounced the “unhinged” Nancy Pelosi.

After Democratic House Leader Nancy Pelosi declared the tax bill to be “Armageddon,” Republican Senator John Barrasso returned with some verbal fire of his own.

Barrasso, a physician in his previous life, denounced Pelosi and other Democrats as power-hungry politicians who benefit from an ever-larger government. “For her it may sound like Armageddon,” he said of the tax plan, “but to me it sounds like freedom.”

“The statements are almost unhinged. People like Nancy Pelosi run for office so they can basically try to grow the government.”

He made his comments after Pelosi said the tax overhaul was unequivocally the worst legislation that has ever been considered by Congress.

Democrats want power – all of it – that is at their core and all they strive for. If Hillary had been elected, they would have had all the power, now they are watching some of what they achieved in this vein slip away.

