Dire Polling News Brings Out James Woods

A Fox News poll has the far-left Democrats in a strong position to take the House in November. Here comes Nancy Pelosi or possibly someone even more Progressive.

It also means we face impeachment, turmoil, a fractured nation, and the economy will tank, James Woods tweeted. But, as James Woods says, “If this is what the majority of American citizens want, however, then so be it.”

The poll also found that 59% now approve of Robert Mueller, representing a dramatic change from last month when it was 48%. Even though there is no evidence of collusion or obstruction, the media is reporting the Manafort and Cohen cases as if there is evidence.

The President suffered political damage this week.

MORE PEOPLE LIKE SOCIALISM

More people want socialism and all those freebies they will get by stealing from those more fortunate, according to the poll.

Thirty-six percent of voters think the U.S. moving away from capitalism and more toward socialism would be a good thing, up from 20 percent in 2012. That shift is driven by a jump among millennials. Sixty percent of voters under 30 support socialism. It was 29 percent in 2012, Fox News reported.

Apparently, Americans also want open borders, to abolish tax cuts, add oppressive regulations, censor speech, support MS-13, offer free everything, no jerk rice dishes, and to abolish ICE.

They protect criminal aliens.

The poll was a landline and cell phone poll and those are the most unreliable so there is hope.

