During the final months of the Clinton email investigation, FBI agent Peter Strzok was advised in 2016 of an irregularity in the metadata of Hillary Clinton’s server that suggested a possible breach, but there was no significant follow-up, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter, Fox reports.

There was also no formal damage assessment, Fox News reported.

One source said: “Nothing happened.”

Inspector General Michael Horowitz is aware of the lapse.

According to intelligence community directive 732, damage assessments are done “in response to unauthorized disclosure or compromise of classified national intelligence.”

Intelligence beyond top secret was identified on the Clinton server.