Alleged Dirty Cop Jim Comey Now Claims His Leaker Professor Friend Is His Lawyer

The audacity of dirty cops!

Jim Comey, who never once defined his leaker friend as his lawyer, is now claiming attorney-client privilege. Columbia Law School professor Daniel Richman was only described as a friend when Comey told Congress he leaked his confidential memos summarizing his meetings with President Trump. In November, Richman described himself as Comey’s adviser.

Comey also boasted he leaked the confidential memos to get Special Counsel Robert Mueller, a longtime colleague and friend, on the case. He’s not only a leaker, he’s a manipulative snake.

Richman hasn’t said when his representation of Comey began.

This is amazingly dirty pool. Comey is making this claim in order to assert attorney-client privilege over his illegal leaks to the professor, whom previously Comey described to Congress only as a friend. https://t.co/VPw8ktPrvA — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 23, 2018

The dirty cop needs a lawyer. He lied under oath.