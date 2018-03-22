Dirty Cop McCabe Launched a Criminal Probe of Jeff Sessions

During his confirmation hearing, Democrats accused Jeff Sessions of lying to Congress about a meeting he had with Russian Ambassador Kislyak. They requested James Comey and Andrew McCabe launch a criminal probe. This was done although it was a clearly partisan move.

The Kislyak meeting was a brief encounter the Attorney General had forgotten. Sessions amended his statement to include it.

The top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, and then-Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., wrote a letter in March 2017 to the FBI urging agents to investigate “all contacts” Sessions may have had with Russians. They wanted to know “whether any laws were broken in the course of those contacts or in any subsequent discussion of whether they occurred.”

Franken and Leahy are both far-left operatives and they are partisans. The request was made only for partisan reasons.

ABC News reports that at the request of Democrats, [dirty cop] Andy McCabe actually authorized a criminal probe into the truthfulness of AG Session’s testimony. Perhaps we should use their word, ‘candor’.

McCabe most definitely should have recused himself instead of engaging in a political attack.

A year later, Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired senior FBI official Andrew McCabe for what Sessions called a “lack of candor”.

Democratic lawmakers continue to accuse Sessions of misleading them in congressional testimony and are currently drumming it up.

For McCabe to launch a probe is highly unusual. Exceptionally unusual is a better descriptor since it was driven only by partisanship and no evidence whatsoever.

How seriously McCabe pursued the case is unknown. But Mueller’s office says that Sessions is not now under investigation.

ABC News reports Sessions was not aware of this ‘criminal investigation’ when he fired McCabe last week. McCabe got the boot for leaking and for “lack of candor”.

Sessions’ attorney explained that he is not under any criminal probe:

“The Special Counsel’s office has informed me that after interviewing the attorney general and conducting additional investigation, the attorney general is not under investigation for false statements or perjury in his confirmation hearing testimony and related written submissions to Congress,” attorney Chuck Cooper told ABC News on Wednesday.

After James Comey and Andy McCabe let Hillary off the hook for real crimes, they pursued a case against the Republican Attorney General. They had no evidence whatsoever.

This is the very definition of corruption — brazen corruption.

This report came out at the same time Democrats are trying to bring the accusation back into the news. It’s part of the pushback for the firing of lying McCabe.

Watch this clip as the expert explains how “exceptionally unusual” this would be.