Dubbed “dirty cops”Lisa Page and Peter Strzok sent texts discussing the former president wanting to know “everything we’re doing”.

The Senate Homeland Security Committee released troves of documents Wednesday highlighting the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server. In it is a possible smoking gun tying Barack Obama to everything these two agents were doing. This was in relation to the Clinton email scandal. It shows he was involved in FBI/DoJ business and was politicizing the agency.

The report is the result of a three-year investigation spearheaded by Chairman Senator Ron Johnson. There were some startling revelations but prominent among them is President Obama wanted to know everything they were doing.

OBAMA HAD TO KNOW EVERYTHING THE DIRTY COPS WERE DOING

According to the documents released by Johnson, the two talked about then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch and how they knew Clinton would not face criminal charges for her private email server — even before the FBI had interviewed the former secretary of state.

The two also discussed drafting talking points for then-FBI Director James Comey, stating former President Obama “wants to know everything we’re doing.”

The two dirty cops talked about serving to “protect the country from the menace” of “enablers” of then-presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Strzok and Page also exchanged views about the investigation on possible Russian collusion with the Trump campaign — calling it “unfinished business” and “an investigation leading to impeachment,” even though Strzok said his “gut sense and concern there’s no big there there.”

The report released Wednesday is titled “The Clinton Email Scandal And The FBI’s Investigation Of It.”

Bryon York tweeted that news about Obama wanting updates from Comey on the Clinton email probe is troubling given that he said months earlier that “I do not talk to FBI directors about pending investigations. … I guarantee that there is no political influence in any investigation.”

At the same time, he publicly stated Hillary Clinton was “innocent”. The message was sent.

