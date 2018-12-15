Disgraced Deadbeat Lawyer Michael Avenatti Wants Tucker Fired NOW!

Pacific Life had their ads removed from Tucker Carlson’s show because they didn’t like his comments about immigration on his show last night.

They just want to virtue signal.

The following is the clip that the cupcakes at Pacific Life found too offensive.

Watch the latest video at &lt;a href=”https://www.foxnews.com”&gt;foxnews.com&lt;/a&gt;

The rebuke of Tucker by the insurance company triggered hack Michael Avenatti. Since he’s a leftist, he demanded Tucker be fired immediately.

Tucker verbally pummeled Avenatti on his show. Tucker might have also coined the phrase, ‘creepy porn lawyer.’

I am glad to see that others are starting to see what an unethical racist hack @TuckerCarlson is. He should be FIRED immediately. Now! https://t.co/HzqrpOMPAi — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) December 14, 2018

The porn lawyer followed up with another tweet saying, All companies that have any sense of decency should immediately disavow @tuckercarlson’s racism and bigotry and pull all advertising from @foxnews until he is fired. RETWEET if you agree.

He linked to an article at Hollywood Reporter discussing Pacific Life’s decision.

All companies that have any sense of decency should immediately disavow @tuckercarlson’s racism and bigotry and pull all advertising from @foxnews until he is fired. RETWEET if you agree. https://t.co/aXXKGmUF0S via @thr — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) December 14, 2018

HE TRIGGERED OTHER HATERS WHO FOLLOW THE BOTTOM FEEDER

His tweets brought out the Fox News, Trump, and Tucker haters. The triggered leftists want Carlson boycotted, fired, and/or silenced.

Some mentioned free speech, but most responses were fascist.

Avenatti is still a deadbeat who doesn’t pay his debts according to reports. The latest complaint comes from his estranged wife Lisa Storie who served a debtor’s notice on him for violating a temporary settlement agreement she reached with him less than a month ago.

There is a good story about his downfall at National Review, titled, Hero to Zero: The Rise and Fall of Michael Avenatti.