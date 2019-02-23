Disgraced FBI Agent Explains the Reference to the “Insurance Policy”

Disgraced former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page testified before Congress last year that their infamous “insurance policy” text message referred to an internal FBI discussion about whether to potentially expose a longtime bureau source by mounting an aggressive investigation against the Trump campaign.

Russia Collusion Only Matters If Trump Becomes President

It’s the insurance policy

“As I sort of explained, if he is not going to be President, then we don’t need to burn longstanding sources and risk sort of the loss of future investigative outlets, not in this case, but in other Russia-related matters,” Lisa Page told lawmakers on July 13, 2018, according to The Daily Caller News Foundation who read that portion of the transcript.

In other words, they only intended to investigate Russia collusion if Donald Trump became President. If he didn’t, Russia’s so-called collusion didn’t matter!

In testimony on June 27, 2018, Strzok claimed that his text message discussion with Page concerned whether to open up a “very sensitive source” to exposure in the investigation.

The text message came mid-August, two weeks after the FBI opened Crossfire Hurricane.

“I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office — that there’s no way [Trump] gets elected — but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk,” Strzok wrote in a text to Page, referring to then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

“It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40,” added Strzok, who then served as deputy chief of counterintelligence at the FBI.

But…but…all these agents who testified claim they investigate irrespective of politics.

SINCE WHEN DOES THE FBI SPY ON A CAMPAIGN?

When did the FBI start spying on campaigns to help the opposing candidate?

Strzok and Page did not identify the sources but the ones we know about are former British spy Christopher Steele, former Australian diplomat-Hillary donor Alexander Downer, and former Cambridge professor Stefan Halper.

Steele and the Hillary dossier are high on our list, but all three are potential villains they wanted to keep secret.

They put spies into the campaign, Halper being one, to help the other candidate.