Disgraced Former FBI Director Comey Slithers Through His Testimony [Transcript]

James Comey testified under oath on Friday and appears to have contradicted prior testimony. Not only that, he has severe memory lapses, but he repeated the possible contradictory statement word-for-word.

During the hearing on Friday with the disgraced FBI Director, he responded “I don’t recall” 8 times, “I don’t remember” 71 times, and “I don’t know” 166 times.”

At one point in the questioning, Trey Gowdy asked: “You can’t tell us, or you won’t tell us?”

The arrogant Mr. Comey responded: “Probably a combination of both … To the extent I recall facts developed during our investigation of Russian interference and the potential connection of Americans, I think that’s a question that the FBI doesn’t want me answering. So it’s both a can’t and a won’t.”

He actually said he didn’t know that Christopher Steele was passing information to Bruce Ohr, who was giving it to the FBI.

Gowdy also asked if Christopher Steel also working with or for the FBI while he was working for Fusion GPS?

Comey said, “I don’t know.”

ON THE RUSSIA PROBE

Asked about the Russia probe, he said the President wasn’t one of four Americans being looked at.

“I was briefed sometime at the end of July that the FBI had opened counterintelligence investigations of four individuals to see if there was a connection between those — any of those four and the Russian effort,” Comey said Friday during a closed-door questioning, according to a transcript of the interview released Saturday. “And those four Americans did not include the candidate.”

When asked about Rod Rosenstein wearing a wire to tape the President, he wouldn’t answer.

James Comey also offered confusing testimony regarding General Flynn’s alleged lie to the FBI four days after he assumed his position.

MARCH 2018 TESTIMONY

The unredacted report from the House Intelligence Committee in March 2018 revealed that James Comey testified the feds saw no sign of deception during their interview with General Michael Flynn, Fox News reported.

“Director Comey testified to the Committee that ‘the agents…discerned no physical indications of deception,” said a new version of the report obtained by Fox News on Friday. “They didn’t see any change in posture, in tone, in inflection, in eye contact. They saw nothing that indicated to them that he knew he was lying to them.

The House report also states that then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said FBI didn’t “detect deception” from Flynn in the interview [p. 105-106].

“Deputy Director McCabe confirmed the interviewing agent’s initial impression and stated that the ‘conundrum that we faced on their return from the interview is that although [the agents] didn’t detect deception in the statements that he made in the interview … the statements were inconsistent with our understanding of the conversation that he had actually had with the ambassador,’” the report states.

This is from the report:

Flynn was later forced to plead guilty to one charge of lying due to the emotional and financial strain the fight placed on him and his family. They were also threatening to prosecute his son.

HE TOLD BRET BAIER SOMETHING A BIT DIFFERENT

In April, Comey said the opposite. Comey told Bret Baier on Special Report that he didn’t say Flynn didn’t lie.

“No, I saw that in the media,” Comey said last week on Fox News’ “Special Report.” “Someone misunderstood something I said. I didn’t believe that and didn’t say that.”

Baier made a point of a number of inconsistencies that turned up during the interview, especially that one.

Jim Comey was being advised by the Deep State even though he was fired from the Deep State FBI. When he wasn’t being advised to not answer questions, he had memory lapses.

He managed to recollect this story verbatim. That was the one he told Bret Baier but not exactly what he testified to.

This is what he said Friday:

“My recollection was he was — the conclusion of the investigators was he was obviously lying, but they saw none of the normal common indicia of deception: that is, hesitancy to answer, shifting in seat, sweating, all the things that you might associate with someone who is conscious and manifesting that they are being — they’re telling falsehoods. There’s no doubt he was lying, but that those indicators weren’t there.”

THE GALL

Comey had the nerve to trash the committee. He’s certianly not worried about going to jail. He’s protected.

Today wasn’t a search for truth, but a desperate attempt to find anything that can be used to attack the institutions of justice investigating this president. They came up empty today but will try again. In the long run, it’ll make no difference because facts are stubborn things. — James Comey (@Comey) December 8, 2018

THE TRANSCRIPT

Comey Interview Transcript … by on Scribd