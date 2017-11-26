Disgraced Former FBI Director Jim Comey Belittles President Trump on Twitter

Anyone sick of Jim Comey yet? This will make you sicker.

Famous for the ‘Trump likes two scoops of ice cream scandal’, CNN reported that and a lot of other fake news, of that there is little doubt. Their online website is almost fully devoted to bashing President Trump, often with exaggerated nonsense, gossip and complete fabrications.

The President tweeted about that today. His tweet was followed by a tweet from former FBI director and conniving illegal leaker Jim Comey.

The President tweeted that Fox News is “much more important in the United States than CNN.” He then criticized CNN International misrepresenting our nation to the world. He’s right, they are.

.@FoxNews is MUCH more important in the United States than CNN, but outside of the U.S., CNN International is still a major source of (Fake) news, and they represent our Nation to the WORLD very poorly. The outside world does not see the truth from them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2017

Jim Comey then tweeted the following elegant phrase to show his moral superiority.

“Our liberty depends on the freedom of the press, and that cannot be limited without being lost.’ – Thomas Jefferson, Jan. 28, 1786,” Comey wrote in a tweet on Saturday.

Somehow, it doesn’t seem right that Thomas Jefferson and Jim Comey are mentioned in the same sentence. Jefferson didn’t corrupt government and law enforcement.

Comey started trouble last week also.

Last week, the former FBI director made a somewhat subtle dig at Trump’s grievance about not getting more praise for the release of three UCLA basketball players from China.

“‘A good leader takes a little more than his share of the blame, a little less than his share of the credit.’ Arnold H. Glasow (1905-1998),” Comey wrote on Twitter.

A good leader also doesn’t corrupt the FBI and exonerate a woman who compromised national security for the sake of political expediency.

In June, Comey admitted he leaked the information as part of the FBI’s probe into Russia’s involvement in U.S. elections and the connections of the president’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn with Russian officials.

“I asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with a reporter – didn’t do it myself for a variety of reasons – but I asked him to, because I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel,” Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Newt Gingrich called this “the most startling revelation” from the day’s testimony, as it was a “barefaced admission” of his intent to leak the documents in hopes a special counsel would be appointed to investigate the charges.

“This statement is tremendously important because it completely delegitimizes Robert Mueller’s so-called independent investigation and reveals it as poisoned fruit,” Gingrich wrote in his weekly newsletter on Friday. Gingrich also pointed out that Comey and Mueller, also a former FBI chief, were “very close”. “So, what we have here is a fired FBI director, who leaked private material to the press, so he could get his friend appointed as a special counsel in order to take retribution on the President – with the aid of a department full of federal lawyers who would have rather seen Hillary in the White House. And we are supposed to believe this will be an objective, unbiased investigation?” Gingrich wrote. Comey is corrupt and has the nerve to quote men far superior to him to bash the current President who is also superior to him.