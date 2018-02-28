“Disgraceful” Jeff Sessions Responds to Trump’s Public Excoriation

President Trump slammed Attorney General Jeff Sessions for pushing the FISA abuse case off on to the Inspector General. When a case goes to the IG’s office, it can literally take years to resolve.

The FISA abuse is very serious because it could mean the Obama administration illegally unmasked and spied on the Trump campaign.

Trump stated it “will take forever” in the hands of the IG. He’s correct.

Everything with the Russia-Trump fishing probe is urgent and in the hands of a Special Counsel, but potential spying by one administration on another is relegated to an endless information gathering process by the IG. The IG has no power to act once the information is put together.

The President called Sessions’move “disgraceful”. He was roundly bashed for making his comments by the media and other establishment types. Despite their view, the President has a point.

Sending it to the Inspector General is like sending it to the morgue. To be fair, Sessions knows things we don’t know.

SESSIONS RESPONDS

President Trump might have hoped Sessions would resign after the public humiliation. But, Judging from Sessions’ response, he has no intention of leaving.

AG SESSIONS STATEMENT CT’D: “As long as I am the Attorney General, I will continue to discharge my duties with integrity and honor, and this Department will continue to do its work in a fair and impartial manner according to the law and Constitution. “ (2/2) https://t.co/MXsl6QF0r3 — Adam Levine (@cnnadam) February 28, 2018

One congressman rose to the occasion. Rep Lee Zeldin (R-NY) sent a letter to do-nothing Attorney General Jeff Sessions Wednesday urging him to appoint a Special Counsel to investigate FISA abuses and how/why Hillary’s probe ended and Trump’s Russia probe began.

Jason Chaffetz wants Sessions to resign.