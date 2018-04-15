Disgraceful! Joe Biden Says, “They Don’t Want Black Folks Voting”

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Sunday that President Trump’s assertion that millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 election is a “flat lie.” Sharpton interviewed him at the University of Pennsylvania in West Philadelphia, Pa.

The states wouldn’t cooperate in the investigation of illegal voting and they overwhelmed the President’s election commission with lawsuits. The Commission had to disband. Therefore, we don’t know how many are voting illegally.

Biden said Republicans are suppressing minority voting with voter ID laws. Another lie.

“It’s what these guys are all about, man,” Biden said.

“Republicans don’t want working class people voting. They don’t want black folks voting,” he said.

Disgracefully, he added that if the Continental Congress was holding its constitutional convention across town today, “70 percent of the Republicans” would vote for an amendment barring people without a college degree from voting.

Has anyone ever heard a Republican say that? The typical left-wing attack, not based in evidence.

Biden told Sharpton he hasn’t decided if he is running in 2020. He then talked about the death of his son Beau and of his past tragedy with his wife and child years ago.

Listen to how offended he is:

“One thing that really offends me is that there are so many people who are elitist, even in my party, who think working class people aren’t smart, who think they don’t know their own interests…”- discussing voting rights with former US Vice President @JoeBiden. #PoliticsNation pic.twitter.com/GFjmRR0v8e — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) April 15, 2018

Al Sharpton says he wants to fulfill the “promise of the Founding Fathers”. Did you know the Founding Fathers wanted socialism? Check out the video after this.

It is not that we like what we do, we’re mandated/obligated to do it because to be silent is to consent to what is going on. We’re trying to make this country as Dr. King said “fulfill the promise of the Founding Fathers” whether they knew they were talking about ALL of us or not pic.twitter.com/4q4ugk7LBy — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) April 15, 2018

