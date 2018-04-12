James Comey’s new memoir doesn’t live up to its name, Higher Loyalty, Truth, Lies and Loyalty. Those are all qualities disproven by the contents of his book. It is filled with ad hominem, vicious and petty attacks against the man who fired him. The ex-bureaucrat even attempts to break up Trump’s marriage with the book because he knows that was a concern of Trump’s.

Why would anyone do that to the sweet, elegant Melania, even if the person hates Trump? How low can a person go? He’s redefined that phrase.

The Prostitutes And Melania

Comey knows Trump doesn’t want his wife or his marriage hurt, so that is what he attacked.

The salacious trashy book alleges Trump asked Comey for an investigation of the alleged “golden shower” tape to reassure his wife that it was fake, according to a report by the New York Post.

“He brought up what he called the ‘golden showers thing’ … adding that it bothered him if there was ‘even a one percent chance’ his wife, Melania, thought it was true,” Comey wrote, according to The Post.

Trump continued unprompted, Comey said, “explaining why it couldn’t possibly be true, ending by saying he was thinking of asking me to investigate the allegation to prove it was a lie. I said it was up to him.”

Privately, Comey wrote, he wondered why there would even be a 1% chance Melania would believe the allegations.

“In what kind of marriage, to what kind of man, does a spouse conclude there is only a 99 percent chance her husband didn’t do that?” he wrote in the book.

Is this guy for real? It’s normal to be concerned when you are a retired lady’s man. There is no question he was married three times and had slews of girlfriends. Of course, he would be concerned.

The Washington Post reported that Comey found Trump obsessed with the prostitution allegation, speaking to him on four separate occasions to deny the claim.

“‘I’m a germaphobe,'” Comey quoted Trump saying. “‘There’s no way I would let people pee on each other around me. No way.’

That is true — Trump is known to be a germaphobe. And who the hay wouldn’t be obsessed with such a terrible accusation?

Trump’s Al Capone

With a bizarre imagination and a penchant for hyperbole, Comey described Trump as a mob boss. You know, the guys who murder, rape, deal in hard narcotics — those guys.

Comey detailed what he calls Trump’s “mob”-like approach to leadership and took aim at the President’s disposition, which he says created “the forest fire that is the Trump presidency,” according to The Washington Post.

“The silent circle of assent,” Comey wrote. “The boss in complete control. The loyalty oaths. The us-versus-them worldview. The lying about all things, large and small, in service to some code of loyalty that put the organization above morality and above the truth.”

Comey is rather dishonest. He has already said Trump didn’t ask for a loyalty oath but he thought he might be suggesting it — more gross exaggeration.

Comey described Trump as “a congenital liar and an unethical leader, devoid of human emotion and driven by personal ego.” He wrote that he is “untethered to the truth.”

That from the man who lied under oath and leaked confidential documents.

Trump is trying to return power to the people, especially that which the mild-mannered former president took from the people.

Comey Admits to Perjury

Comey also talked about his inner battle [he’s a 6’9″ snowflake] with how he handled the Clinton email investigation, even a talk he had with President Obama before he left office.

“I picked you to be FBI director because of your integrity and your ability. I want you to know that nothing — nothing — has happened in the last year to change my view,” Obama told Comey, according to The Washington Post.

Oh, but wait…Comey testified under oath that he didn’t speak with Obama alone. Perjury!

It’s the “On the verge of tears” that makes this. pic.twitter.com/Q23sWahaK6 — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) April 12, 2018

“On the verge of tears”??? Good grief! He gives the word ‘snowflake’ new meaning.

Watch the latest video at <a href=”//video.foxnews.com”>video.foxnews.com</a>