Disgusting Leftist Shoves Bloody Feminine Product Into Pro-Life Man’s Mouth

This is disgusting and unhealthy. As some men debated the pro-life issue, an angry leftist woman shoved a bloody Maxi-pad into the man’s mouth. It’s really difficult writing stories like this but people need to know how unhinged the left is and how base they’ve become.

The story comes via Heat Street.

This took place near a Planned Parenthood facility in Oregon. A woman identified as 21-year-old Valerie Starushok, approached a protester and “struck him in the face with a wet sanitary napkin.” The woman then ran off towards the rear of the building.

“Eat this f****** pad, you (inaudible),” the woman is heard shouting in the video below as she allegedly shoves the wet sanitary napkin into the protester’s mouth.

“I think I’m actually gonna have to call the police,” the man said. “She just shoved a dirty, bloody tampon in my face.”

The woman turned herself in and was charged with one count of harassment.