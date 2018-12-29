Disgusting! Poop, Syringe Patrols in San Fran as Residents Tweet Photos

NBC conducted a study months ago of the homelessness, crime, and drug abuse problems ruining huge swaths of San Francisco. Their team found that downtown compares to some of the worst slums in the world.

It’s gotten worse, not better because Progressives keep doing more of what didn’t work in the first place.

POOP PATROLS AND SYRINGES LINE THE STREETS

San Francisco has a poop patrol. The city has a worsening homeless problem. The homeless are not picking up after pets and that has led to some of the feces problems. The city has hired poop monitors who spot clean areas before too many people notice.

Some of the excrement, probably most, is human. There is an app to report poop called ‘SnapCrap.’

The opioid crisis is more and more noticeable, but cops are told to ignore it.

The people don’t realize that Progressive policies are the problem. Some of the people are tweeting photos of the horror. Former mayor Gavin Newsom is responsible and now he’s the governor.

Full moon broad daylight. Not even homeless. Just had to go, and everyone else does it. Zero civic pride. Zero accountability. Zero leaders. pic.twitter.com/Bcg2o9vi2q — bettersoma (@bettersoma) December 27, 2018

I just went to get coffee at @Sightglass On one city block and saw more human poo than I ever wanted to see. @LondonBreed @MattHaneySF #FilthySF #SANFRANCISCO @sf311 7th between Folsom and Howard. West sidewalk. pic.twitter.com/TG0nNZ68TF — CleanUpWestSOMA (@CleanUpWestSoma) November 25, 2018

Request for help @sfgov @SFPD @LondonBreed. My coworker took this video this morning outside our 38 Mason St office. I’m a small business owner, and it’s dangerous & unsafe for my employees to be walking in a war zone. Days with police presence are much better. We need more. pic.twitter.com/zwWdO2d4Ub — Geoffrey Woo 🇺🇸 (@geoffreywoo) December 19, 2018