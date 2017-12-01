Disgusting! U.N. Votes 151-6 to Call Israel Occupiers, Wants to Give Jerusalem to Terrorists

As the Trump administration considers recognizing Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel, the anti-Semitic U.N. General Assembly found Israel an “occupying power” by 151-6. The President has until December 4th to make the decision.

The thugs in the dictator’s club say Israel has no rights to Jerusalem.

Can you just see the terrorists of Hamas or Iranian Hezbollah in charge of Jewish and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem? Think 700-year old Buddha statues in Afghanistan. All these terrorists eat off the same plate.

The U.N. General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to disavow Israeli ties to Jerusalem as part of six anti-Israel resolutions it approved on Thursday in New York. The vote was 151 in favor and six against, with nine abstentions.

In New York, only six countries out of 193 UN member states fully supported Israel’s ties Jerusalem: Canada, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, the United States and Israel itself.

The nine countries who abstained were: Australia, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Honduras, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, South Sudan and Togo.

That’s disgusting. The anti-Semitic Europeans are going back to their political absolutist roots and bowing to the world’s dictators.

The U.N. does this annually. To pour salt in the wound this time, they ignored using the name “Temple Mount,” using instead only the Arabic term for the site, “Haram al-Sharif.”

The U.N. promised to reform but they plan to still single out Israel and ignore the world’s terrorists including the worldwide jihad.

Why are we supporting the U.N. by 25%?