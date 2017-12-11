Disrespectful Lindsey Vonn Falls, Might Not Make the Olympics at This Rate

Lindsey Vonn, 33, hurt her back during a fall which could be an ominous sign if she hopes to participate in the Olympics. It forced her to pull out of a race in St. Moritz. Vonn was treated at the course and walked in some pain to her car.

Vonn later tweeted she had an “acute facet (spinal joint) dysfunction. I got compressed on the 6th gate and my back seized up.”

“I am extremely disappointed but my biggest goal this season is the Olympics and I need to take care of myself now so I can be ready for next week, and more importantly, for February.”

