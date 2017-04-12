This Is Very Disturbing Coming from an Elected Representative

Betty Jean Grant, an elected Erie County legislator, is looking to encourage people to buy their heroin only from known heroin dealers. She said there “seems” to be a serious Opioid epidemic. There is, of course, a serious and obvious Opioid problem.

This is what we have representing us in New York. We can’t do better?

Remember when Mayor Rahm Emanuel told Chicago gangs not to shoot around the children, take it down the block? These leftists must all go to the same indoctrination camps.