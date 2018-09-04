Divisive Nike Glorifies Kaepernick And So the Nike Burnings Begin

The very divisive Nike decided to make Colin Kaepernick the face of their ‘Just do it’ campaign. He has been under contract with them since 2011 and they weren’t sure how to use him so this is what they came up with.

The man who began the movement to disrespect our anthem, our flag and our patriotism is being given hero status usually reserved for the military he dishonors.

Their slogan, ‘Believe in something, Even if it means sacrificing everything’, is ironic given he is being paid millions for this ad. Such a sacrifice!

The left chose to protest the anthem to dishonor the symbols of patriotism. If it was only about police, they would be protesting outside police stations.

It’s a push for cultural change as far away from patriotism as they can get.

They don’t get to say they are not dishonoring our flag and our military and it’s really about police brutality and oppression while they choose the anthem and the unfurling of the flag as the venue.

This rabbi thinks it’s fake patriotism. What is patriotism then if it’s not symbolized in the flag and the anthem?

People burning their @Nike sneakers to protest #JustDolt campaign with #Kaepernick is exactly the kind of fake patriotism Meghan McCain was talking about. It’s abt police brutality not the flag. #TakeAKnee — Rabbi Jill Zimmerman (@RabbiJill) September 4, 2018

Nike decided to glorify this Marxist dolt who ran around the field with ‘cops as pigs’ socks and gave interviews in a t-shirt lauding murderous dictator Fidel Castro and others just like him.

That entire protest is deceitful and driven by Marxists who want the patriotism out of our sports. They want to get rid of the anthem, the U.S. flag, and the military presence before games. How many times do leftists have to say it is what they want before people believe it?

LET THE BURNINGS BEGIN

Some of the people who are angry with the company are burning their Nike gear.

FVCK U NIKE THIS IS FOR SUPPORTING A MAN THAT DISRESPECTS OUR MEN IN BLUE #JustDolt #JustBurnIt pic.twitter.com/RuaGXYIUwR — bobby boucher (@TreatTheFeet) September 4, 2018

First the @NFL forces me to choose between my favorite sport and my country. I chose country. Then @Nike forces me to choose between my favorite shoes and my country. Since when did the American Flag and the National Anthem become offensive? pic.twitter.com/4CVQdTHUH4 — Sean Clancy (@sclancy79) September 3, 2018

In true American fashion I just DRONE STRIKED my Nike shoes! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/0S9C6lgAkE — jordan (@JordanUhl) September 4, 2018

ANYONE WHO IS OPPOSED TO NIKE’S AD IS A ‘RACIST’

The Stalinist Dems are center stage on Twitter. You don’t see much from the right. The fake accounts and troll accounts seem to have gotten the email that the best line of attack is to call the anti-Kaepernick Twitter users ‘morons’ who should be donating the sneakers to a charity.

There are literally thousands of sanctimonious leftists saying the Nike gear should be given to the poor. The words ‘privileged’ and ‘financially privileged’ come up a lot. That line of attack has to be the result of some mass mailing suggesting they tweet that.

It must be effective or the left wouldn’t be working so hard to discourage it. Keep burning!

Here’s is just one example.

Can you stop burning your #nike shoes and FUCKING DONATE THEM YOU MORONS (oh yeah I forgot, conservative Americans hate poor people) — Neelam (@neelamph) September 4, 2018

Thousands also claim any criticism of Kaepernick is ‘racist’.

Burning your #nike shoes is the equivalent of the Montgomery bus boycotters burning their tickets after taking a ride. Someone should teach them that in a boycott you DON’T give the company your money. But who am I to tell you how to put your racism on display? — The Admiral (@TPDA_Pres) September 4, 2018

Dumb Racist America at it again! People are literally burning Nike products, which they already paid for, because Nike backed an athlete for standing up for his beliefs in ethnic equality in America! #deytukarjabs #nike — __DIGGER__ (@robreynolds89) September 4, 2018

White media giving more camera time to the idiots burning @Nike gear than the police murdering unarmed black men which was #Kaepernick’s original point. @undisputed — TruthBeTold (@Big6domino) September 4, 2018

If you’re mad that Nike made Colin Kaepernick the face of their #JustDolt campaign, you’re part of the problem. You may not be holding the gun, but you are a bystander on the wrong side of history. #ImWithKap pic.twitter.com/mWOgyTiNIU — Madison Rosenthal (@Madi_Rosenthal) September 4, 2018

All of a sudden they’re concerned about China. Meanwhile, Nike is also made in China. BY THE WAY, NEW BALANCE IS MADE IN AMERICA!

Trump supporters: I’m burning my Nike shoes because of a black man who respectfully kneels to protest police brutality & social injustice. Also Trump supporters: I’m wearing this red #MAGA hat made in China by children & women in sweat shops to show I’m putting America first! — TOᑭ ᖇOᑭE TᖇAViS (@TopRopeTravis) September 4, 2018