In case you missed the DNC (Democratic National Committee) candidates forum at George Washington University in D.C., we have the highlights for you. All candidates pledged to never work with Donald Trump.

They all claimed Hillary Clinton won the primary fairly even though the entire world knows the DNC cheated Bernie.

The candidates pandered to disenfranchised extremists in their party as race-baiter JoyAnn Reid hosted. HuffPo moderated.

Originally, they were scheduled in a venue (Busboys and Poets) owned by an individual with a long record of anti-Israel activism but moved to George Washington University after Free Beacon reported it.

There are seven deplorable candidates, one is more deplorable than the next: Rep. Keith Ellison; Jehmu Greene, a former Fox News analyst – a terrible one; South Carolina Democratic Party Chair Jaime Harrison; Sally Boynton Brown, the executive director of Idaho’s Democratic Party; Tom Perez, a racialist and Secretary of Labor; Ray Buckley, chair of the New Hampshire Democratic Party; South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Pick Your Favorite

Jehmu Greene said conservatives “lie for a living”.

“Look, black period, lives period, matter, period. As DNC chair what can any of the candidates up here do to support this movement? As someone that the spent the last six and a half years on Fox News debating and fighting with conservatives that don’t know anything other than to lie for a living, I’ve been able to win with the truth,” she said.

That’s a lie by the way.

This next one, Sally Boynton-Brown, is my absolute favorite. Her contribution is to tell the DNC they must teach members to “shut their mouths if they are white.”

“We pull people in and they are volunteers. They don’t know anything and we send them out to have conversations with people, hard conversations. We promote them to chair of a party where they have power and they have no clue what they are doing. We have to at the DNC provide training. We have to teach them how to communicate. How to be sensitive and how to shut their mouths if they are white. So I think I made my point.”

Oh, yes she did.

Dramatic snowflake Ray Buckley said blacks are experiencing “justified fear” in wake of Trump victory.

About the Trump victory, he said:

“…We were all grieving and I was shocked that America elected Donald Trump. I could not believe — I got home around 4:00 in the morning. But at 6:00 in the morning I was woken up. I saw that it was my niece Tunisia. What had not even processed I was upset about the results is how she was going to as a young African-American 20-year-old, how she processed what happened the night before and she was sobbing so hard I couldn’t understand at first what she was saying and I kept saying, what is wrong, what is wrong? She goes, Uncle Raymond, you have to get me out of here. She feared for her safety by what happened on Election Day. Now, until all of America understands the fear that is out there, the justified fear because of what we’re seeing happen across the country, to African-American lives, we’re never going to be able to move this country forward.”

Keith Ellison claimed Trayvon Martin was “executed” which is a provable lie.

“The DNC has to acknowledge Black Lives Matter are responding to urgent problems in the community. It cropped up because of mass incarceration, you know, Trayvon Martin’s execution, all these sort of social problems that…”

Potty mouth Tom Perez spread the bad feelings for police.

“Are you on the polices’ side or community side. That’s the wrong question. I’ve spoken to hundreds of law enforcement officers. And they tell me, If you don’t have the trust of the community as a police officer, ‘you ain’t got shit.'”

Pete Buttigieg’s biggest claim to fame is he’s a “left-handed, American gay war veteran.”

“I’m a walking intersectionality. I’m a left handed Maltese-American, episcopalian, gay, war veteran. All right?”

Keith Ellison had the worst message. He wants to flip Texas. It’s all over if they succeed. If these horrible people take power again, the country as we know it is over.