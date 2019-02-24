DNC Chair Perez Says President Trump Is Like Putin, Kim, Castro

Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez appeared on Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace and compared the President with Putin, Kim, and Castro.

“The whole interesting thing about the continued use of the word socialism is that repressive socialist regimes, two of their most frequent qualities are: number one, they go after the press. They try to undermine the press. And number two, they have endemic corruption,” Perez said.

“I find it very ironic when you hear this president using the word socialist all the time. I mean, he, Putin, Kim, Castro, what they all have in common is they were doing so many of the same things. You shouldn’t be attacking the press the way this president does. It’s unprecedented.

Wallace followed up and asked Perez if he was putting the President in the same category as Putin, Kim, and Castro

“I’m just saying authoritarian, socialist regimes undermine the media. That is wrong. You shouldn’t do that, period. No footnotes,” Perez said. “Authoritarian, socialist regimes have endemic corruption.”

Perez is not “just saying” anything. He meant it the way it came out and Wallace didn’t call him on it.

WHO ARE THE AUTHORITARIANS?

What he said is ironic since he claimed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the future of the Democratic Party. And it is Cortez who said this week that “she’s the boss” and wants to control all we do.

She said on a late night show this past Thursday, “But we have to take a look at everything, and what we need to realize about climate change is about every choice that we make in our lives, you know?”

That was after she said we can’t eat too many hamburgers or make too much money.

“And so it’s not to say you get rid of agriculture,” Cortez said. “It’s not to say we’re gonna force everybody to go vegan or anything crazy like that. But it’s to say, ‘Listen, we gotta address factory farming. Maybe we shouldn’t be eating a hamburger for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Like, let’s keep it real. We have to take a look at everything.”

Appearing on “Fox News Sunday,” Perez called the GOP’s use of socialism as an attack line “one of the oldest tricks in the playbook.”

Perez ignores the fact that all their policies are radical and Socialist: 70-90% tax rates, open borders, universal child care, universal health care, universal income, heavy regulations, abolish ICE, reparations, free college, wealth taxes, carbon taxes, climate change as an excuse to control every aspect of our lives, and no steaks.

Perez is the one spinning. They want to run on socialist giveaways while keeping people in the dark.

Perez needn’t preface a description of socialist regimes with the adjective ‘authoritarian’. Socialist regimes are by their very definition ‘authoritarian’.

Watch: