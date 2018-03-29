DNC Deputy Chair Pushes Socialist Taxpayer-Funded Universal Basic Income

This is our Democrat Party today and they are no longer hiding what they stand for — they want some form of Socialism or worse. The deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee is pushing a taxpayer-funded Universal Basic Income. “It has a lot of merit”, he told a Minneapolis forum.

It’s appealing to people who are out of work — let other taxpayers pay for them.

“I personally do think that universal basic income is a [sic] idea that has a lot merit,” Ellison said. “I don’t think that universal basic income means that people sit around; I think it means do other things that are necessary.”

“There are things that are valuable and important that don’t necessarily have a market value that we should have people doing,” Ellison continued. “You know, like in the 1930s, we paid artists to basically document the Depression. We went out and had writers document rural life in America. There were still people who had been enslaved who were still living. During the Depression we paid people to go interview them so we can keep that knowledge, and you can go to the Library of Congress and listen to them today because of it.”

“I think that it is a very important idea. I’ve written on it,” Ellison added. “I’ve actually thought about having a community meeting on universal basic income because I think it’s—to folks to who know anything about it, there’s a lot of unanswered questions.”

A guaranteed income for people the government believes deserve it. All the rest of us get to pay.