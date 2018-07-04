DNC Posts Their July 4 Message About How Horrible Everything Is

The Democrat [Socialist/Communist] Party is finally being honest — they admit they are a Socialist Party. Socialists and Communists are welcomed to join and run as Democrats and have been doing exactly that. As the chairman Tom Perez told leftist radio host Bill Press, the Communist and congresswoman-elect from NY 14 Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is the “future of the party“.

Some Democrats are starting to worry about revealing who they are. To counteract the truth, some are falsely claiming most Democrats don’t see Socialists/Communists as the future of the party. However, their actions belie their words.

In a recent NY Times article, the Democrat Party elders made it clear they didn’t have a problem with the leftist views espoused by Ocasio-Cortez, just the fact that she is unrealistic about what they can get done with the Republicans in charge.

Does anyone doubt they want open borders, destruction of the Constitution, and a massive big government with high taxes and heavy regulations?

The DNC issued their July 4th — Independence Day — message. It is a gloomy one of oppression, struggle, racism, and identity politics. It’s all they can offer. Their Marxist values are under attack and they are worried.

Full statement from the DNC:

“Nearly two and a half centuries ago, a band of patriots gathered in Philadelphia to declare that ‘all men are created equal.’ Our nation has changed dramatically since those words were first written on parchment. Generations of brave Americans – from service members to civil rights activists – have fought to expand the promise of equality for more Americans and move our country forward in its march toward a more perfect union.

“As we celebrate our nation’s independence, we recognize that America’s founding promise remains out of reach for too many families. Too many members of our society are still struggling to find a good-paying job or get the health care they need. Too many women, LGBTQ Americans, people of color, and people with disabilities still face inequality and injustice across our society.

“Everywhere we look, our most fundamental values are under attack. Thousands of children have been separated from their parents at our southern border. At our highest court, workers’ rights are being taken away, voting rights are under assault, Muslim Americans are being discriminated against for their faith, and women’s right to choose is under threat like never before.

“The Democratic Party believes that all people are created equal – no matter who they are, where they come from, who they love, or how they pray. As we celebrate our nation’s independence, Democrats reaffirm our commitment to fighting for the values of inclusion and opportunity for everyone.”

As we know, anyone they disagree with is not created equal and is to be banned from public places such as restaurants.

Watch leftist teacher Kristin Mink abuse Scott Pruitt in a restaurant.

She is proud of herself. Someone needs to do it to her every time she goes out. What a message she is sending to her child. She’s going to teach her to abuse people with whom she disagrees. Guess she’s one of Maxine Water’s babes.