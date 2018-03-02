DNC Shamelessly Uses MSD Kid to Get Out the Vote

The shady Democratic National Committee has enlisted at least one young lady from the leftist Youth Movement to promote their agenda. Sara Imam is an 18-year old student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. She is considered a survivor because she goes to the school but it’s now known how she was affected.

The DNC is using the anti-gun mantra to sell themselves.

It doesn’t matter that the fault lies with the murderer, Nikolas Cruz, and the many people who didn’t report his crimes. The left wants our guns.

“I turned 18 the day after the shooting, and I immediately registered to vote. But many of my fellow survivors can’t vote yet, and we are counting on you to stand up for young people at the ballot box,” said Ms. Imam. She is a new recruit to Twitter.

The plea links to a DNC sign-up for campaign emails and texts with the message, “When more people vote, Democrats win. It’s that simple.”

Democrats have turned the tragedy at Stoneman into a Get Out the Vote movement. The DNC is shamelessly using wide-eyed kids to pull it off.

In 2017, we saw what a difference we can make when we turn out to vote: 39 🔴 to 🔵 flips, Democratic governors in VA and NJ, and a Democratic senator in AL. In 2018, it’s time to double down. Commit to vote, then RT this video so your friends do, too: https://t.co/ZKn8fJEh9z pic.twitter.com/jSVog1TGHH — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) March 2, 2018

Thugs throughout history have exploited the idealistic young.