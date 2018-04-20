DNC Sues Trump! This Is Great, Levin Points Out How Stupid They Are

The Democratic National Committee under Tom Perez and Keith Ellison filed a lawsuit Friday against President Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and associates, claiming they colluded with Russia.

This is after the DoJ spent two years trying to dig up something and found nothing. There is a real bright spot here and Mark Levin pointed it out today.

By filing a lawsuit, the Democrats just opened themselves to discovery. Levin explained how a few smart lawyers can turn this around on the Democrats. This fundraising publicity stunt will have real-world consequences for them, not Trump.

I have a question to start. If the DNC knew they were being hacked, why didn’t they let the FBI look at their servers? There are so many other questions they will have to answer and don’t want to answer.

“How stupid is the Democrat National Committee? Very.” Levin said.

CNN’s political analyst and Democrat Rep. Jackie Speier have already weighed in and said the lawsuit is a bad idea.

President Trump is happy about it as well he should be.

Just heard the Campaign was sued by the Obstructionist Democrats. This can be good news in that we will now counter for the DNC Server that they refused to give to the FBI, the Debbie Wasserman Schultz Servers and Documents held by the Pakistani mystery man and Clinton Emails. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2018