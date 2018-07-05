DNC Vice Chair Keith Ellison Goes Full-Commie on Healthcare

Keith Ellison, the DNC Vice Chair has gone full Communist on healthcare and told that to the audience during the 2018 Single-Payer Strategy Conference last month. This is great news for Republicans. Most Americans are probably not ready for Communist healthcare and a far-left Democrat [Socialist] Party.
The Minnesota leftist representative said that Democrats should pressure fellow Democrats to support Medicare for All, saying, “If you’re not ready to take the heat, you shouldn’t be in the kitchen.”
“We’ve got to take the message beyond the folks that already know about it. It’s so critical. And I’m going to tell you, we need to run ads pointing out to constituents [the] people who are not on the bill,” Ellison said on June 22.
“If you’re not ready to take the heat, you shouldn’t be in the kitchen,” Ellison said.
“Look at it this way, you’re actually doing some of these hand-wringing Dems a favor because the bill is, in fact, popular, and people do actually like it.”
Ellison added. “But you’ve got to have the guts to get up an explain it.”
It would be interesting to hear him explain the economics of it since he’s an economic deficient.
