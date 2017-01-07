The DNI report was more about slamming RT (Russia Today) propaganda than it was about proving the Russians hacked. The report doesn’t put much emphasis on Russians hacking elections, it focuses on Russians “influencing” them. What they ignore is the US media propaganda influencing elections.

As you read this, keep in mind that no intelligence report refutes the content of the email leaks. Also note that since the first leak, our media has sought to cover up, ignore, and denigrate the findings.

In these emails, you will find the American media operates as an arm of the Democrat Party. Wikileaks’ releases prove America’s trusted institutions and the media are lackeys of the left.

Nearly 400 Newsmakers Received 80 Sets of Clinton Talking Points

Email #5636 from donor-advisor Mary Pat Bonner to John Podesta shows the Hillary Clinton campaign worked with at least 372 news makers to shape an anti-Trump narrative across all mainstream media.

Bonner is the link between Team Clinton and CTR.

The pro-Hillary SuperPAC, Correct the Record (CTR) “has identified 372 surrogates including influential and frequent pundits on broadcast and cable news for Presidential 2016 politics and provided them around 80 sets of talking points.”

CTR Controlled the Media

CTR’s website explains their goal is to amplify Clinton’s “accomplishments”, smear Trump, and peddle phony narratives. One of those talking points was and is, “Russia is interfering in our elections to help Trump.”

Consider all of this as you look at the documentation showing hundreds of media members using pro-Hillary talking points obtained from CTR. Those documents can be accessed here.

Some of the findings:

The collusion included media relations. There were 900 interviews to counter-punch Republicans and kill negative stories before publication. Team Clinton provided the nearly 400 media surrogates with 80 sets of talking points.

CTR hosted 24 media training sessions across the country for 200 surrogates.

Correct The Record also distributed media advisories to 960 members of the national media and 10,756 regional reporters in 28 states. Talking points and memos are also distributed regularly to 369 televisions producers and bookers.

Media Told Americans Not to Read Wikileaks Emails

The media desperately attempted to keep Americans from reading the emails by claiming it was illegal to read them, if not immoral.

Sound advice on @wikileaks, from the #FakeNews. I’d be interested to hear Chris Cuomo’s legal theory that he can see this info but we can’t. pic.twitter.com/VHEyjf8jC3 — Rep. Steven Smith (@RepStevenSmith) December 8, 2016

Ten Most Damning Emails of US Media

The free thought project listed 10 of the most damning emails proving the media is controlled and scripted: