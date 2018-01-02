Document Shows China Is Colluding with North Korea

North Korea is plotting terror around the world while China appears to be lying to the U.N. and the U.S. about sanctioning the Hermit kingdom. In fact, they’re going to give them missiles and increased aid if a September document, provided by a person with previous ties to Chinese intelligence, is accurate.

The rare defector from North Korea provides information about North Korean intentions.

A London-based defector Joo-li Kim warned that Kim Jong-un has a drone army of suicide bombers equipped with “nuclear backpacks” to sent out across the world. These men are like “robots” who have no beliefs of their own and will do as ordered. The defector said the North Korean leadership knows they can’t win an all-out war and are looking for alternatives.

Another unnamed defector who was involved in Kim Jong-un’s missile program says Kim has ordered North Korean scientists to construct a missile that will be the largest in the regime’s arsenal and to have it ready to be launched on September 9, the 70th anniversary of the founding of the republic. He might send it into the Pacific.

With this as a background, the Washington Free Beacon has been provided with a secret document seemingly proving China is covertly offering more missiles to North Korea and is increasing aid to the terror nation despite their rhetoric.

The document dated September of last year states China will allow North Korea to keep its current arsenal of nuclear weapons, contrary to Beijing’s public stance that it seeks a denuclearized Korean peninsula.

Chinese leaders have also assured the North Korean government they will not be allowed to collapse, and that Beijing plans to apply sanctions “symbolically”, including those of oil and gas shipments into North Korea.

Recently, photos of Chinese – and Russian – ships fueling North Korean vessels were released. Both China and Russia claimed it had nothing to do with their governments.

The document can be read in English on this link.