DoJ Might Charge Kate Steinle’s Killer Federally

In a shocking decision yesterday, a San Francisco jury found small time drug dealer Jose Ines Garcia Zarate aka Juan Francisco Lopez Sanchez not guilty of even involuntary manslaughter in the death of Kate Steinle. It was an appalling decision given the evidence. While there was no obvious motive, making a charge of murder nearly impossible, he could have been found guilty of negligence or manslaughter.

The Justice Department also surprised people after the verdict when they announced they might charge Jose Ines Garcia with unlawful felony entry. Because he had three prior felony convictions and five prior illegal re-entries, he could get up to ten years or time served.

Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores acknowledged Friday that the DOJ is looking at federal charges. She suggested a possible charge could be felony re-entry or a charge pertaining to a violation of supervised release.

“We’re looking at every option and we will prosecute this to the fullest extent of the law because these cases are tragic and entirely preventable,” Flores said on “Fox & Friends” Friday.

She also urged local governments to “reconsider” sanctuary policies.

They should also stop calling them sanctuary cities, they are illegal, outlaw cities. They are anarchists.

After the verdict, Sessions said, “When jurisdictions choose to return criminal aliens to the streets rather than turning them over to federal immigration authorities, they put the public’s safety at risk. San Francisco’s decision to protect criminal aliens led to the preventable and heartbreaking death of Kate Steinle,” he said. “While the State of California sought a murder charge for the man who caused Ms. Steinle’s death—a man who would not have been on the streets of San Francisco if the city simply honored an ICE detainer—the people ultimately convicted him of felon in possession of a firearm.”

Without making mention of any additional charges, he said the DOJ “will continue to ensure that all jurisdictions place the safety and security of their communities above the convenience of criminal aliens.”

The jury never knew about his illegal entries or prior convictions. The jury decided he accidentally shot Kate Steinle despite his ever-changing and implausible stories.

There was no motive and the bullet ricocheted. I guess we need a ricochet bill. Manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter was an option for the jury.

There is a warrant for his deportation but as a drug dealer who likely stole the gun, he will probably come back to the Sanctuary-Outlaw City.